Biden faces awkward talks abroad after intel leak

President Joe Biden talks to the press on the South Lawn of the White House before boarding Marine One in Washington, D.C., on March 28. The president will be in talks with foreign leaders after highly sensitive Pentagon documents were leaked online. Oliver Contreras/AFP via Getty Images/TNS)

It may prove to be the most serious intelligence leak the U.S. has had in a decade, and behind closed doors, it has set off uncomfortable conversations with the nation’s closest allies.

The trove of classified documents dumped online revealed to the global public just how closely Americans are spying on their friends and foes at a most delicate time. The war in Ukraine is at a turning point. President Joe Biden is seeing the leader of the UK this week and then he will host his South Korean counterpart, a key partner in efforts to counter China, at the end of April.

