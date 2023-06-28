Biden leans into ‘Bidenomics’ to boost economic message

President Joe Biden talks about his economic policies at the Old Post Office in Chicago on Wednesday. Brian Cassella/Chicago Tribune/TNS

WASHINGTON — President Biden launched a new push Wednesday to sell his economic agenda and convince skeptical voters that the economy is thriving under his watch, showcasing a message that White House officials see as critical to his 2024 election prospects.

In a speech in the cavernous lobby of downtown Chicago’s Old Post Office, the president laid out his vision for “Bidenomics,” a catch-all phrase for his strategy to boost the middle class through federal investments and promote competition in order to lower costs for working families.

Tribune Wire

