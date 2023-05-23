Biden, McCarthy stay positive though debt deal elusive

President Joe Biden, right, meets with House Speaker Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., about the debt ceiling, in the Oval Office of the White House in Washington, D.C., on Monday. Saul Loeb/AFP via Getty Images/TNS

 Saul Loeb/AFP

WASHINGTON — House Speaker Kevin McCarthy told Republicans Tuesday that debt limit talks still have some distance to go and pleaded with them to stay united on the party’s demands for spending cuts to avert a U.S. default.

McCarthy’s comments at a closed-door meeting for all House Republicans suggested urgency and uncertainty as Washington’s standoff over a potential U.S. default enters the end game.

