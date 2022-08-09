U.S. President Joe Biden signs into law the CHIPS and Science Act during a ceremony on the South Lawn of the White House in Washington, D.C., on Tuesday. Yuri Gripas/Abaca Press/TNS

WASHINGTON — President Joe Biden signed a broad competition bill into law Tuesday that will direct $52.7 billion toward domestic semiconductor research and development as part of an effort to make the U.S. less dependent on China and other Asian nations.

Industry CEOs who attended the signing ceremony at the White House announced roughly $50 billion in new investments, lending additional significance to the first of several victories the administration plans to celebrate this week. Micron Technology Inc. is leading the charge with a $40 billion investment in memory chip manufacturing, a move the White House said would create 40,000 new jobs.

Tribune Wire

