Biden picks former primary rival Buttigieg as transportation secretary

President-elect Joe Biden has set his mind on nominating Pete Buttigieg to serve as his transportation secretary, three sources told the New York Daily News on Tuesday, making him the first 2020 rival to get a Cabinet nod from the soon-to-be president.
The former South Bend, Ind., mayor, who dropped out of the 2020 Democratic primary race in March and quickly endorsed Biden, has been in discussions with Biden’s team about a Cabinet post for months, one of the sources said.
The 38-year-old was also under consideration to become Biden’s secretary of Veterans Affairs, another source said, but that nomination ultimately went to former Obama administration official Denis McDonough.
If confirmed by the Senate, Buttigieg would become the first openly gay Cabinet-level official in American history.
A spokesman for Biden’s transition team did not immediately return a request for comment, and neither did a representative for Buttigieg. The Buttigieg pick was first reported by Reuters.
A political strategist close to Buttigieg’s team said Biden could officially announce the nomination as early as Tuesday evening.
The strategist said Buttigieg is qualified for the job after working on infrastructure and transportation projects during his eight-year stretch as mayor of South Bend. “This is an area where Mayor Pete has developed incredible expertise,” the person said.
South Bend has a total population of roughly 100,000, about half the number of riders who pass through the Times Square subway station in New York City on any given pre-pandemic weekday.
The selection of Buttigieg came after the Daily News reported Sunday that Biden was also considering interim NYC Transit President Sarah Feinberg and former city Transportation Commissioner Polly Trottenberg for the job.
Speaking at a virtual press conference Tuesday afternoon, Feinberg voiced support for Biden’s pick.
“I’m massively supportive of the president-elect. I’m sure he made a good decision here,” Feinberg said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.