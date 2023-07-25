Biden protects sites tied to Emmett Till

U.S. President Joe Biden signs a proclamation to establish the Emmett Till and Mamie Till-Mobley National Monument in Illinois and Mississippi during an event in the Indian Treaty Room of the Eisenhower Executive Office Building at the White House in Washington, D.C., on Tuesday, July 25, 2023. (Yuri Gripas/Abaca Press/TNS)

WASHINGTON — President Joe Biden on Tuesday established a new national monument honoring Emmett Till and his mother, Mamie Till-Mobley.

“At a time where there are those who seek to ban books, bury history, we’re making it clear, crystal, crystal clear,” the president said. “We should know about our country. We should know everything: the good, the bad, the truth, who we are as a nation.”

