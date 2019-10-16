COLUMBUS, Ohio — A day after their fiercest debate-stage confrontation to date, Joe Biden escalated his criticism of his most formidable rival for the Democratic presidential nomination, Sen. Elizabeth Warren of Massachusetts, suggesting that she was not being forthright about the costs of her far-reaching policy proposals and questioning her “credibility.”
Biden zeroed in on Warren’s refusal to say if she would raise taxes on middle-class Americans to pay for “Medicare for All,” a single-payer health care system that would all but eliminate private health insurance. While other candidates are pouncing on that issue as well, Biden is under particular pressure because Warren has passed him in some national and early-state polls and joined him as a front-runner, a status he held alone for months.
He noted that she supports several ambitious proposals, including a tax on the wealth of the richest Americans, and said she should be pressed for details on how to implement them.
Warren’s campaign did not immediately respond to a request for comment.
Biden and his allies have been previewing attacks on Warren for more than a month, swiping at her affection for sweeping policy plans and casting them as unrealistic or polarizing. But at last month’s presidential debate, the two barely clashed.
That dynamic changed dramatically Tuesday, when Biden accused Warren of “being vague” in her proposals. Warren went on to detail her work in helping to create the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau under the Obama administration, leading to a tense exchange with Biden, who was vice president at the time.
Biden is now confronting a series of challenges: a third-quarter fundraising haul that fell well behind the totals of Warren and Sen. Bernie Sanders, D-Vt.; struggles in some early state polls; and scrutiny of his family after revelations that President Donald Trump asked the Ukrainian government to investigate Biden and his son Hunter Biden.
There is no evidence that Biden, as vice president, acted improperly to aid his son’s overseas business dealings, but the development has emerged as a major distraction to his campaign message at the same time he has been slipping in the polls.
