Biden readies $1.1 billion arms sale to Taiwan

Soldiers participate in a military exercise in Miaoli, Taiwan, on July 26. Lam Yik Fei/Bloomberg

WASHINGTON — The Biden administration is preparing to sell $1.1 billion in missiles and radar support to Taiwan, according to an official familiar with the matter.

The package would include as much as $650 million in continued support for a surveillance radar sold earlier, about $90 million for roughly 100 Sidewinder air-to-air missiles as well as about 60 additional anti-ship Harpoon missiles, the official said. Both weapons have been sold to Taiwan previously.

