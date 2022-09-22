OPED-PUERTORICO-POWER-EDITORIAL-MI

Antonio Perez Miranda walks out of his house Wednesday through the mud left by the river Rio de la Plata overflowing in the San Jose de Toa Baja caused by Hurricane Fiona that passed by Puerto Rico on Monday. Pedro Portal/Miami Herald/TNS

 Pedro Portal

Biden says feds will pay 100% of Puerto Rico’s Fiona recovery efforts for one month

The federal government will bankroll all storm recovery efforts in Puerto Rico for a month, President Biden announced Thursday, as the island continues to reel from Hurricane Fiona’s direct hit last weekend.

