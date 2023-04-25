Biden setting up $11B chips network to bolster U.S. national security

Joe Biden. MUST CREDIT: Bloomberg photo by Samuel Corum

 Samuel Corum

The Biden administration is setting up a network of advanced computer-chip design and engineering facilities, the focal point of plans to spend $11 billion on research and development to bolster U.S. economic and national security.

The Commerce Department envisions the National Semiconductor Technology Center involving a number of new technical sites around the country, working with academic and industry partners to drive innovations in products and workforce development. The goal is to have it up and running by the end of the year.

