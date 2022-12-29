WASHINGTON — President Joe Biden signed a $1.7 trillion government funding bill that includes $47 billion in additional aid for Ukraine in a victory for Democrats who feared that Republicans who will have control of the House in January could force deeper spending cuts and block assistance to Kyiv.

Biden, who is on St. Croix in the U.S. Virgin Islands, signed the bill on Thursday. Staff sent the bill to the president for his signature on a regularly scheduled commercial flight, according to the White House.

Tribune Wire

