Biden signs bill to avert rail strike, says he’ll work on paid sick leave

A CSX Transportation Inc. freight train in Louisville, Ky. MUST CREDIT: Photo for The Washingtn Post by Luke Sharrett.

President Biden said Friday that the legislation he was signing to avert a freight rail strike also prevented the country from a recession.

“The bill I’m about to sign ends a difficult rail dispute and helps our nation avoid what … without a doubt would have been an economic catastrophe at a very bad time in the calendar,” he said.

