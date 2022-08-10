Biden celebrates a personal victory

U.S. President Joe Biden hands a pen he used to sign the Sergeant First Class Heath Robinson Honoring our Promises to Address Comprehensive Toxics (PACT) Act of 2022 into law to Brielle Robinson, surviving daughter of Sgt. First Class Heath Robinson, during an event in the East Room of the White House on Wednesday in Washington, D.C. Kent Nishimura/Los Angeles Times/TNS

WASHINGTON — In a packed room of veterans, lawmakers and advocates, President Joe Biden signed the PACT Act into law Wednesday. The act was a personal victory for the president, and for a Texas couple who began the fight for the bill 13 years ago.

The law expands health care benefits for veterans exposed to toxic burn pits while serving in wars like in Iraq and Afghanistan. The bill was also part of Biden’s platform he laid out in his State of the Union address.

As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.

Tribune Wire

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.