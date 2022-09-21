UNITED NATIONS — President Joe Biden excoriated Russian President Vladimir Putin and announced another $1.2 billion aid package for Ukraine during his annual address to the U.N. General Assembly on Wednesday.

“Let us speak plainly: A permanent member of the United Nations Security Council invaded, attempted to erase the sovereign state from the map,” Biden said, calling Russia’s invasion of Ukraine “a brutal, needless war” that was “chosen by one man.”

Tribune Wire

