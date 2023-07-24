WASHINGTON — The White House has threatened to veto two fiscal 2024 appropriations bills House Republicans plan on bringing to the floor this week.

President Joe Biden would veto the Military Construction-VA and Agriculture bills if they reached his desk, the White House budget office announced Monday. However, the Senate is pursuing its own appropriations bills with higher spending levels, meaning the bills House Republicans are considering are unlikely to become law and are intended to stake out a negotiating position.

Tribune Wire

