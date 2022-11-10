Biden to meet with China’s Xi next week

President Joe Biden participates in a virtual meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping at the Roosevelt Room of the White House on Nov. 15, 2021, in Washington, D.C. The White House said the two will meet in person Monday. (Alex Wong/Getty Images/TNS)

 Alex Wong

WASHINGTON — U.S. President Joe Biden will seek to set a floor to prevent U.S.-China ties from deteriorating further when he meets his Chinese President Xi Jinping on Nov. 14, a senior Biden administration official said.

The official, who briefed reporters Thursday, said the meeting’s main objective was for Biden and Xi to deepen their understanding of each other’s priorities and intentions — and to set so-called rules of the road.

