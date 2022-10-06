President Joe Biden speaks to members of the media on the South Lawn of the White House in Washington, D.C., before his departure to Poughkeepsie, New York, on Thursday, Oct. 6, 2022. (Yuri Gripas/Abaca Press/TNS)

WASHINGTON — President Joe Biden announced Thursday that he will pardon all individuals convicted on federal marijuana possession charges, a move that the White House estimated would affect more than 6,500 people.

The move, which many Democratic activists have been calling for, comes roughly a month before the midterm election that will decide whether the president’s party can hold onto control of Congress.

Tribune Wire

