Biden to reveal student debt relief plan

President Joe Biden on the South Lawn of the White House in Washington, D.C., on Aug. 9. The president is expected to announce a decision on student debt forgiveness today. Yuri Gripas/Abaca Press/TNS

WASHINGTON — President Joe Biden intends to announce his long-delayed decision on canceling some student debt on Wednesday. Biden has yet to finalize the details of his plan, but any choice he makes on the contentious issue is likely to draw criticism from both parties and risks shifting the political winds that have recently begun blowing in Democrats’ favor.

Biden returns from a two-week vacation Wednesday and preparations are underway for an event at the White House to announce his decision, according to a person familiar with the matter. Aides expect the president to land somewhere close to forgiving up to $10,000 of federal student loan debt for borrowers earning less than $125,000 a year, the person said. More than 40 million Americans making under $125,000 have at least some student debt.

As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.

Tribune Wire

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.