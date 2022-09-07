Joe Biden and the new U.K. leader, Liz Truss, are not entirely strangers. As foreign secretary, she sat in on an Oval Office meeting where the U.S. president hosted her flamboyant predecessor.

Now, almost precisely one year after Boris Johnson hopped on Biden’s beloved Amtrak to tend to ties in Washington, Truss is seeking her own one-on-one. And the U.S. president is so far giving only minimal encouragement to a leader casting herself in the mold of stalwart conservatives he scoffs at and who has bristled at his support for Ireland over Brexit.

