Biden visits Puerto Rico

U.S. President Joe Biden, flanked by first lady Jill Biden (right) and Puerto Rico Gov. Pedro Pierluisi, delivers remarks in the aftermath of Hurricane Fiona in Ponce, Puerto Rico, on Monday, Oct. 3, 2022. (Saul Loeb/AFP/Getty Images/TNS)

PONCE, Puerto Rico — President Joe Biden declared in Puerto Rico on Monday that his administration is committed to helping the island recover from Hurricane Fiona and other disasters, announcing a $60 million federal investment in flood management that he said was only a small piece of the overall assistance he is ready to provide the territory.

“I’m determined to help Puerto Rico build faster than in the past and stronger and better prepared for the future,” said Biden, who arrived to the Rafael Cordero Santiago Port of the Americas in the city of Ponce as thunder and lightning set in amid a sweltering day.

Tribune Wire

