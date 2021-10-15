Bill Clinton hospitalized with non-COVID infection

By Joseph Wilkinson
New York Daily News
Bill Clinton was hospitalized Thursday morning with an infection that was not COVID-19.
Clinton, 75, was admitted to University of California Irvine Medical Center, according to his spokesman Angel Urena. He was feeling better when Urena announced the news around 9 p.m..
“He is on the mend, in good spirits, and is incredibly thankful to the doctors, nurses, and staff providing him with excellent care,” Urena said in a statement.
The exact illness was not revealed. Doctors said he received IV antibiotics and fluids and will remain at the hospital for continuous monitoring.
“After two days of treatment, his white blood cell count is trending down and he is responding to antibiotics well,” Dr. Alpesh Amin and Dr. Lisa Bardack said. “We hope to have him home soon.”
The 42nd president was previously hospitalized in 2010 to fix a heart problem. He underwent the procedure at New York Presbyterian Hospital in Manhattan.
