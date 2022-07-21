Bioluminescence lights up Florida waters

Bioluminescence is the blue-glowing wonder caused by micro algae called dinoflagellates, seen in the Indian River Lagoon near Titusville, Fla., on June 20, 2020. Patrick Connolly/Orlando Sentinel

ORLANDO, Fla. — Natural magic is back on Florida’s East Coast in the form of single-celled organisms called dinoflagellates, which light up waters in bright blue hues.

The seasonal phenomenon attracts Floridians and tourists alike to witness the glowing plankton starting in early June. They can be viewed through September or October in the state’s brackish warm waters.

