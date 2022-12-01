Is bird flu here to stay?

A turkey vulture tussles with a bald eagle for a remnant of food at the Hernando County Landfill on Tuesday in Brooksville, Fla. More than half of all Florida counties have confirmed or suspected cases of the extremely infectious bird flu strain this year. The epicenter of the outbreak initially emerged in Brevard County and along Florida’s Atlantic Coast. Douglas R. Clifford/Tampa Bay Times/TNS

TAMPA, Fla. — It was the morning of Jan. 22 when the fears of Florida wildlife biologists became reality.

Reports of a highly infectious new bird flu strain had been confirmed a month prior in Canada, the launching pad for several migratory bird species that make their way to Florida. Biologists had been watching with anxious anticipation as birds wandered closer.

