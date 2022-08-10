US-NEWS-BOLTON-PLOT-GET

Former White House National Security Advisor John Bolton in 2019. (Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images/TNS)

 Chip Somodevilla

A member of Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps was charged by the U.S. in a plot to murder former national security adviser John Bolton.

The alleged plan by Shahram Poursafi was likely to avenge the January 2020 death of Iran’s Qasem Soleimani, commander of the IRGC’s elite Quds force, according to a statement Wednesday by the Justice Department. Soleimani was killed in a U.S. drone strike in January 2020.

As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.

Tribune Wire

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.