Brantingham Winterfest returns President’s Day weekend

BRANTINGHAM — Even if Mother Nature does not cooperate Winterfest will persevere as it has for more than 30 years.
This year, the theme for the President’s Day weekend event, is Fire and Ice: Best of Brantingham in Summer and Winter.
Organizers are seeking participants — floats and vintage sleds, 20 years or older — for the parade which takes place at 11 a.m. start Saturday, Feb. 15. Email crohr1815@frontiernet.net for more information or to sign up.
The festival, which is organized by and raises funds for the Brantingham Snomads snowmobile club, kicks off Friday, Feb. 14, with a bonfire at 6 p.m. at the Trailside Bar and Restaurant. For those who would rather stay inside, musical entertainment will be provided at Trailside, by Kasidee Rhone and Bill Burkhard from 7 to 10 p.m. Meanwhile over at the Coachlight, live music by recording artist Jason Krueger aka J.P, Shaggy will be offered. Mr. Krueger will also be performing at the Coachlight Saturday night and R-19 will play at Trailside from 1 to 5 p.m.
Following Saturday’s parade, there will be an open house at the Groomer Barn with food coursesy of the Brantingham Snomads and friends.
Memory Keepers Relay for Life Team will hold a basket raffle at the groomer barn with the drawing at 1 p.m.
There will be a snowmobile obstacle course at the Trailside Restaurant and Bar from 1:30 to 4 p.m. There is a $5 entry fee with cash prizes awarded for first, second and third place. The event benefits the Brantingham Snowmobile Club Inc.
Starting at noon at the Brantingham Inn there will be a volleyball tournament with prizes awarded.
The fun continues on Sunday, Feb. 16, with Bloody Marys available at Brantingham Inn starting at 10 a.m. and a chicken barbecue at 11 a.m. at the Brantingham fire station. Over at Pine Tree, cornhole tourney will start at noon, Bed Races at 2 p.m. and music by Tiger & Devo at 3 p.m. At the Coachlight there will be all-you-can-eat spaghetti and meatballs and chicken and biscuits with live music by Due North.
The Brantingham Inn will serve breakfast from 8 to 11 a.m. both Saturday and Sunday with $1 donated to the Brantingham Snowmobile Club Inc. for each breakfast served. In addition, Kovach Repair will donate 10 cents per gallon of gas purchased over the weekend to the club.
The Brantingham Snowmobile Club raffle for a new 2019 Ski-Doo MXZ TNT 600 supplied by Smith Marine, Old Forge, and more than 50 other prizes will be drawn at 7 p.m. at Pinetree.
“Whether you’re traveling by sled or car, from near or afar, Winterfest in Brantingham is the perfect cure for those mid winter blues,” said Snomad president Michael Siless. “There’s great food and fun that the whole family will enjoy. And where else can you see a parade in February!”
For more information on the event or the local snowmobile club, visit www.brantinghamsnomads.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.