Brian Laundrie charged with bank-card fraud

Florida man Brian Laundrie, whose dead girlfriend’s body was found in a Wyoming park after he returned home alone from a cross-country road trip the two had taken, has been charged with bank-card fraud in that state.
A federal grand jury indictment alleges Laundrie, 23, withdrew or spent more than $1,000 using a Capitol One card after Gabby Petito went missing.
The 22-year-old victim’s family last heard from her on Aug. 23 when she and Laundrie visited Wyoming’s Grand Teton National Park. Laundrie, who disappeared Sept. 14, is being searched for as a “person of interest” in Petito’s death.
Investigators continued to search for Laundrie Friday in Sarasota’s Carlton Reserve Park, where he was reportedly headed. His car was found in the area.
