Brian Laundrie died by suicide, attorney says

Brian Laundrie, the Florida man who was the only person of interest in the homicide of his fiancee Gabrielle Petito, died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound, his family’s attorney said.
“Chris and Roberta Laundrie have been informed that the cause of death was a gunshot wound to the head and the manner of death was suicide,” Steve Bertolino told the New York Daily News. “Chris and Roberta are still mourning the loss of their son and are hopeful that these findings bring closure to both families.”
Petito was reported missing Sept. 11 and Laundrie disappeared several days later. His remains were found weeks later in October in Carlton Reserve in Florida.
