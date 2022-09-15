British Airways halts 100 flights to reduce noise at royal funeral

The British Airways livery on the tail fins of passenger aircraft at London Heathrow Airport in London. Chris J. Ratcliffe/Bloomberg

British Airways will scrap 100 flights from its London Heathrow base on Monday and re-time others as the airport, airlines and air traffic controllers work to minimize noise during Queen Elizabeth II’s state funeral.

About 15 percent of Heathrow’s schedule will be altered, according to the hub, with flights halted for various durations through the day.

