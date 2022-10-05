Californian wins Nobel for Lego-like process of building molecules

A display shows the winners of the 2022 Nobel Prize in Chemistry, US's Carolyn Bertozzi (L) and Barry Sharpless (R), together with Denmark's Morten Meldal (C) during a press conference at the Royal Swedish Academy of Sciences in Stockholm, on October 5, 2022. - The Nobel Chemistry Prize was awarded to a trio of chemists from the US and Denmark who laid the foundation for a more functional form of chemistry. Americans Carolyn Bertozzi and Barry Sharpless, together with Denmark's Morten Meldal, were honored "for the development of click chemistry and bioorthogonal chemistry," the jury said. The award marks the second Nobel for 81-year-old Sharpless, who won the chemistry Nobel in 2001. (JONATHAN NACKSTRAND/AFP via Getty Images/TNS)

SAN DIEGO — K. Barry Sharpless of La Jolla, Calif.’s Scripps Research on Wednesday won a second Nobel Prize in chemistry, this time for helping create a swift, efficient method for building molecules that has revolutionized drug development and aided in the mapping of DNA.

The Royal Swedish Academy of Sciences announced that Sharpless, 81, will share this year’s Nobel with Carolyn Bertozzi of Stanford and Morten Meldal of the University of Copenhagen, Denmark.

