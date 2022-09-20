US-NEWS-CALIF-CARCRASH-LA

Jennifer Homendy, a National Transportation Safety Board member, does an interview with CBS news Thursday afternoon Sept. 5, 2019, at the Santa Barbara Harbor about recent findings in regards to the dive boat tragedy which killed 34 people. The NTSB is calling for reforms after a DUI-related road crash left nine people dead in Fresno County last year. Al Seib/Los Angeles Times/TNS

An investigation into a New Year’s Day crash in Avenal, California, in 2021 that killed nine people — including seven children — has prompted the National Transportation Safety Board to call for an alcohol-impairment detection system to be installed in all new cars.

The NTSB, which investigates the most severe traffic collisions along with other transit disasters, wants in-vehicle technology that tests all motorists for potential impairment. The recommendation comes after reports on the deadly Fresno County collision show it was caused by an impaired driver who was speeding nearly 100 mph.

