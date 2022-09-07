California pushed to the limit

LOS ANGELES — A heat wave that has shattered temperature records nearly broke California’s overtaxed electric grid Tuesday evening, pushing it to the brink of rolling blackouts but narrowly averting widespread power loss.
But those extremes don’t do justice to what is shaping up to be the most brutal September heat wave in California history, expected to last nine days. Even at night, record-high low temperatures are offering little relief to residents or power suppliers. And coastal areas — often a refuge from heat — were also hit with scorching temperatures.
It all offers a disturbing preview of the state’s future battles with extreme heat amid a warming climate.
“This will be essentially the worst September heat wave on record, certainly in Northern California, and arguably for the state overall,” said Daniel Swain, a UCLA climatologist. “It might be one of the worst heat waves on record period in any month, given its duration and its extreme magnitude. ... There really isn’t going to be substantial relief in that part of the state until at least Friday or Saturday.”
The Bay Area and Sacramento broke records Tuesday and saw sweltering lows overnight, remaining in the high 70s. Temperatures in the 100s set records across parts of Southern California, and humidity aggravated the already grueling conditions.
The California Independent System Operator, which runs the state power grid, upgraded emergency alerts Tuesday afternoon and warned residents to be “ready for rotating power outages,” after narrowly escaping that outcome Monday.
According to the ISO, the grid Tuesday evening hit a peak demand of 52,061 megawatts, “a new all-time record.” ISO officials said that despite the strain, they did not order “load sheds” that would have cut power, thanks to conservation efforts. But a few cities — including Alameda, Palo Alto and Healdsburg — reported temporary losses of power in some areas, at the direction of the grid operator.
The unprecedented demand and oppressive temperatures across huge swaths of the state have imposed continuous stress on the power grid. The drought has diminished hydropower, a low-cost resource used to quickly ramp up electricity. Solar energy levels off in the evening, when temperatures subside, but Californians are continuing to crank their air conditioning.
The challenges are a test of how the state can balance the system when it’s under pressure, said Jan Smutny-Jones, executive director of trade group Independent Energy Producers and former chair of the ISO’s governing board.
“Our resource base has changed, how it operates has changed. We don’t have a lot of excess in the system that if something goes wrong, we’ve got other resources that we can skate on,” Smutny-Jones said. “I think this is why you’ve got the ISO pretty concerned about the ability to meet the demand.”
The West has long experienced episodes of extreme temperatures, but studies have shown that human-caused climate change is making heat waves more prolonged, frequent and intense.
Last week, Gov. Gavin Newsom declared a state of emergency to buoy energy supplies by temporarily allowing power plants to work overtime and deploying backup generators. And, in a first for the state, the ISO requested the activation of temporary emergency power generators deployed by the Department of Water Resources in Roseville and Yuba City.
An excessive heat warning remains in effect for much of California through Friday.
