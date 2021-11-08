Cameras recorded a man setting fire to the Pulse nightclub memorial in Orlando

MIAMI — A man was caught on camera setting fire to the temporary memorial outside of Orlando’s Pulse nightclub, a site meant to remember the lives lost in the 2016 massacre.
OnePULSE foundation posted video of the Oct. 12 incident on Facebook this weekend hoping that someone would recognize him.
Surveillance cameras recorded a man in a wheelchair stopping in front of the memorial outside of the LGBTQ+ nightclub around 8:30 p.m. last month. He starts a fire in the memorial’s offering wall, and once the flames begin to spread, he leaves and crosses the street.
The nonprofit says the fire destroyed three banners and several other items at the site.
June 12 marked the fifth anniversary of the 2016 mass shooting that killed 49 people and wounded 53 others. The temporary memorial opened to the public in May 2018.
Anyone with information on who the man is or where detectives can find him is asked to call the Orlando Police Department at 407-246-2470 and reference case number 2021-003-693-96.
“ WeWillNotLetHateWin,” the nonprofit wrote on Facebook.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.