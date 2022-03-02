The Canadian government will ban Russian ships from traveling through the St. Lawrence Seaway.
In a press release issued Tuesday, Transport Canada announced that the ban will be implemented this week through the Canadian Special Economic Measures Act, barring Russian-owned or operated vessels from Canadian ports or internal waters. That includes the St. Lawrence Seaway, which is co-managed by the Canadian and U.S. governments. The St. Lawrence Seaway is not yet open for the shipping season, but is expected to open around the end of March.
A St. Lawrence Seaway Corporation official on Wednesday said only two Russian-flagged vessels have used the Seaway since 2015.
“Russia must be held accountable for its aggression in Ukraine,” said Canadian Transport Minister Omar Alghabra. “Canada will continue to do what is necessary to respond. Today, we are taking steps to close Canadian ports and internal waters to Russian-owned or registered ships. The Government of Canada condemn’s Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, and we will continue to take action to stand with Ukraine.”
