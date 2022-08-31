A container ship docked at Global Container Terminals (GCT) Deltaport container terminal in Tsawwassen, British Columbia, on July 13, 2022. MUST CREDIT: Bloomberg photo by James MacDonald.

The Canadian economy accelerated in the second quarter as the nation benefited from surging commodity prices and got a boost from the lifting of Covid lockdowns, though signs are emerging the momentum is waning.

Gross domestic product rose at a 3.3% annualized rate after a 3.1% increase in the first three months of the year, Statistics Canada reported Wednesday. Growth was led by stronger household consumption and business spending on inventories. Economists surveyed by Bloomberg expected 4.4% annualized growth in the second quarter.

