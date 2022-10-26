Canada’s shrinking St. Lawrence latest threat to shipping routes

A container ship at the Port of Montreal in Montreal on June 6. Christinne Muschi/Bloomberg

A key Canadian shipping corridor is the latest waterway struggling with dwindling water levels.

Parts of the St. Lawrence River near Montreal have hit 10-year lows, said Bryce Carmichael, hydraulic engineer and U.S. section secretary for the International Lake Ontario-St. Lawrence River Board. Seaway managers in Canada and the U.S. are monitoring the conditions and considering boosting the flow of water from Lake Ontario to make conditions safer for commercial ships, according to Carmichael.

