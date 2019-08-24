HOWE ISLAND, Ontario — Several Canadian agencies scoured around Howe Island in the St. Lawrence River on Tuesday in search of a what was reported as a distressed pleasure craft in the St. Lawrence River, but no troubled boat was found.
Trevor Reid, public affairs officer for the Royal Canadian Air Force, said the airforce, Canadian Coast Guard, firefighters from Gananoque and other agencies joined in the search effort that began at 10:40 p.m. lasted four hours using multiple vessels and aircraft.
“There was an extensive search,” he said. “Ultimately, there were no signs of distress.”
