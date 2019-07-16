CANTON — The last day of weekly summer leaf and brush pickup for village residents is July 25. Fall brush pickups are scheduled to start Oct. 15 and run through the second Friday of November.
The August village board meeting has been rescheduled to Aug. 26 to accommodate trustee schedules.
