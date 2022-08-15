A lighthouse along the water in Martha’s Vineyard, Mass. A great white shark has been spotted 25 yards off the coast of Nauset Beach on Cape Cod. Jeff Stein/Dreamstime/TNS

Shark spotters have sure been busy these last few weeks along the Cape and Islands, including over the weekend as several shark alerts lit up the Atlantic White Shark Conservancy’s Sharktivity app.

Multiple great white shark sightings continued to trigger beach closures on Sunday. Two beaches on Martha’s Vineyard were closed to swimming for two hours following apex predator sightings.

As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.

Tribune Wire

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.