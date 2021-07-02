Many humans adjusted to wearing masks last year for the greater good. Why not cows?
Cargill Inc. is partnering with Zelp Ltd., a U.K.-based startup, to distribute devices that are put over a dairy cow’s nose to absorb methane released by their burps and exhales.
Cargill, with a sizable animal nutrition business in Europe, is working with dairy farmers there to gauge and shore up interest in using Zelp’s cow-mask technology.
It’s the latest in a series of experimental pilots, programs and technologies being explored by the mammoth agribusiness as it seeks to reduce the environmental toll of livestock within its supply chain.
“It’s obviously reducing methane — that’s the primary piece — but it also improves animal welfare because we are able to capture, analyze and process data about the animals and their behavior and eating habits,” said Heather Tansey, sustainability director for Cargill’s protein and animal nutrition businesses.
The wearable device is fitted on a harness and hangs over the cow’s nostrils like a window awning. The accessory captures and converts methane, of which 90 to 95% is released through a cow’s mouth through belches or exhalations, into carbon dioxide.
Zelp notes that while CO2 is also a greenhouse gas, methane is a far more potent contributor to warming the planet. Early trials suggest its devices effectively capture more than half the methane emissions created by the dairy cows.
As one of the world’s largest purveyors of agricultural goods, Cargill is under constant pressure to clean up its supply chain in everything from palm oil to soy.
Its beef production, concentrated largely in North America, is arguably under the greatest consistent pressure because of the greenhouse gas emissions of ruminants.
Recent events have ratcheted up the scrutiny in new ways. The COVID-19 pandemic exposed vulnerabilities of a concentrated meat industry, with four major processors, including Cargill, controlling roughly 80% of the U.S. beef market.
The Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations estimates that 14.5% of greenhouse gas emissions caused by human activity are due to the feeding, raising and processing of livestock. Last year Cargill rolled out its Beef Up program aimed at cutting its U.S. beef emissions by 30%.
Its efforts so far have largely been focused on partnering with conservation nonprofits and major U.S. retailers and restaurants, including McDonald’s and Target, to expand soil health-improvement techniques, commonly called regenerative agriculture, that use specialized grazing practices to capture carbon in fields and pastures.
The cow-mask product is still in a trial period and, with Cargill’s network of dairy farmers in Europe , could scale more quickly.
“If it is successful in capturing and converting methane to CO2, and you can scale it up and put it on a lot of farms ... then, yes, (meaningfully cutting emissions) is definitely a possibility,” said Brad Heins, a dairy production professor and researcher at the University of Minnesota.
Cargill said it doesn’t plan to bring the mask technology to the U.S. for use on beef cattle. But Heins said he believes such a device could easily be applied to a feedlot setting.
Perhaps the most important factor in the success of the apparatus will be the cost, Heins said.
The company said it hasn’t determined the cost of the device yet, and much of it depends on incentives given European dairy farmers that, according to a Cargill spokesman, are “rapidly evolving and will certainly have changed by the time we will go to market.”
Tansey said the company sees a clear sales pitch for this device.
“We believe the farmers that will be interested in this product,” Tansey said, “are ones selling to companies wanting a more sustainable supply chain.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.