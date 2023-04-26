Carroll takes stand: ‘I’m here because Donald Trump raped me’

E. Jean Carroll is seen outside State Supreme Court on March 4, 2020, in New York. Caroll is suing Donald Trump for defamation. (Alec Tabak for New York Daily News/TNS)

NEW YORK — Writer E. Jean Carroll took the witness stand Wednesday in her civil rape case against former President Donald Trump.

“I’m here because Donald Trump raped me, and when I wrote about it, he said it didn’t happen. He lied and shattered my reputation, and I’m here to get my life back,” Carroll told jurors within minutes of taking her seat.

Tribune Wire

