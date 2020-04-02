CARTHAGE — As part of its 100th anniversary to be celebrated this summer, the Carthage American Legion Post 789 is compiling a booklet telling its members’ stories.
Post historian Janice M. Gravely, coordinator of the effort, is seeking legionnaires as well as members of the Post’s Sons of American Legion or Auxiliary to tell their stories. She noted she hopes to talk to veterans of all branches of the military — Army, Navy, Air Force, Marines, Coast Guard as well as active duty, reserve and National Guard members.
“Currently only 0.5% of American citizens serve to defend 99.5% of America,” Ms. Gravely said. “This is an opportunity to highlight contributions from members of the Carthage American Legion and the personal impact their service had on their families, career and personal outlooks.”
People can be interviewed through a telephone call, via the internet or face-to-face, applying social distancing.
To set up an interview, call Ms. Gravely at 239-628-3575.
The book will be on sale before the anniversary with proceeds benefiting scholarships within the Carthage area.
For more information on the Carthage American Legion Post 789, visit http://post789@carthageamericanlegion.org.
