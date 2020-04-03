Carthage Chamber puts events on hold

CARTHAGE — Unable to meet due to current circumstances, the Carthage Area Chamber of Commerce has had to put all its planned activities on hold.
The committee received nominations for the 2019 Citizen of the Year however have been unable to meet to make a determination on the honoree. Once the ban on gathering is lifted, the decision will be made and the banquet rescheduled.
Reminder bills went out to members who have not paid their 2020 dues. However due to the current situation with many small businesses closed, the chamber board decided not to add to the financial burden and stress. The chamber is not enforcing the suspension of membership for unpaid dues until after May 1. That deadline may change again depending on government mandates and how long it takes to get back to some kind of normalcy.
Ballots for the Chamber board seats that are up for renewal have also been delayed until further notice.
Plans have begun for the July Fireworks event and the Sound of Summer Concert Series. This years July Fireworks event is scheduled for Saturday, July 11, with The Nelson Brothers performing.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.