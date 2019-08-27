CARTHAGE — Throughout the year, the Carthage Area Chamber of Commerce sponsors Business After Hours events in an effort to allow the public to learn more about area businesses and to provide a venue for networking.
However, for the Sept. 18 event, the chamber is inviting non-profits to attend as a way to promote its organization and solicit volunteers and members.
“We have selected this event to help our not-for-profit chamber members to promote their organization and let the community know what you do for them,” states a chamber release. “This will also allow the community to see what help is needed in our community and help them to see the organization(s) that best matches their skills and passions.”
The not-for-profit Business After Hours event is set for 5 to 7 p.m. Sept. 18 at the Elks Lodge, 511 Fulton St.
In order to present at the Business After Hours event, the organization must be a nonprofit member of the Carthage Area Chamber of Commerce. The organization must serve the Carthage area in some way.
Since space is limited, organizations must reserve their spaces with the chamber office before Tuesday.
Spaces will include a table and chairs to set up a display. If any special accommodations are required, the request must be made with the registration. The chamber office, at 120 S. Mechanic St., may be reached by phone at 315-493-3590 or by email at carthagenychamber@gmail.com.
If a not-for-profit organization is not a member of the chamber, it can join for an annual fee of $25. The full membership entitles the organization to a listing in the directory in print and online; use of the postal permit for bulk mailings of more than 200 pieces; one free ad in the newsletter, a $50 value; promotion of events through email blasts and Facebook postings and the opportunities to purchase advertising on the chamber website.
To encourage public participation, the normal admission fee for the Business After Hours event has been waived. The chamber will hold a 50-50 raffle to assist with administrative fees to hold this event. Not-for-profit organizations participating in the event are asked to provide an item to be used as a door prize.
Carthage Savings and Loan and Elks Lodge 1672 are helping the chamber sponsor the event by providing the food and venue. There also will be a cash bar available.
Thus far, the Thousand Islands Area Habitat for Humanity, Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 7227, Volunteer Transportation Center, Village Ecumenical Ministries, Carthage Area Hospital Foundation and YMCA have committed to the Business After Hours event.
“People should come see what volunteer opportunities and needs there are in the community,” Jeanette A. Turner, chamber executive director said. “It will give them the opportunity to see which organization best suits their abilities and desires to volunteer.”
