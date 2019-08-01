CARTHAGE — The Carthage Free Library will celebrate the completion of a project to expand its parking lot Wednesday, Aug. 14. The public is encouraged to attend the official opening of the new parking lot which includes a ribbon cutting ceremony at 3 p.m. Aug. 14. Contributors to the project will be recognized and refreshments will be served.
The library’s parking lot reconstruction project kicked off May 8, 2017, with the demolition of the dilapidated house on Church Street by Independent Commercial Contractors Inc. of Lorraine. The unoccupied house had fallen into disrepair and was taken back by Carthage Savings & Loan which in turn sold it to the library.
According to library board president Bridget L. Fetterly multi-phase plan was to clean up the area and create a handicap accessible parking lot. The library expansion in 2010 made the building handicap accessible but the parking lot was not addressed at that time. Thesier Paving and Excavating Inc. of Carthage completed the project by paving, curbing and lining the lot.
Funding for the project came from grants and through donations.
This year the library kicked off its annual appeal at the Wine Tasting and Art Show fundraiser held in May. The event, sponsored by Carthage Free Library, Friends of Carthage Free Library and Carthage Savings and Loan, included samplings from local vineyards, basket raffles, entertainment by guitarist Gary Walts, a performance by the Turning Point Chorus and the showing of student art from the library’s fine arts program taught by Jamie V. Peck.
The Carthage Free Library Fine Arts Program, which runs from October through May, included students from Carthage Central School District, including Augustinian Academy and six home-schooled students.
“We completed a variety of projects this year that focused on perspective, color theory and art history,” said the instructor. “Students creatively made a perspective box painting, mixed media 3-D landscapes, animal pencil drawings and mono-prints to match. They also completed an ‘Artist in a Bottle’ art history project. For this project, students were given a name of an artist to research. Each student typed and printed out facts about the artist as well as examples of their artwork. The bottles were decorated with craft tissue paper and the facts about the artist. Bottle lights were inserted in the bottles to create an illuminated effect. Students left a peep hole uncovered so the viewer can look inside the bottle to see an image of the artist illuminated!”
The fundraiser and annual appeal work toward repaying the $146,000 debt from the 2010 expansion project not covered by grants and donations at the time.
“We are working steadily to fundraise and reduce that debt,” said Ms. Fetterly.
During the months of May and August, the library was the recipient of the “Bow Tie Tuesday for a Cause,” a fundraising campaign sponsored by Carthage Savings and Fuller Insurance Agency. A check will be presented to the library during the Aug. 14 event. Recently, Sandra Johnson, owner of An Eclectic Boutique, received a donation of first printing of “Little Women” which she sold for $40 and donated the funds to the library.
“Our local library serves as a community center for all the citizens it serves,” said the board president. “The library provides a gathering place for those who love books but also offers numerous programs and services that simply are not available elsewhere.”
She noted the library offers free employment resources, assistance with resume building and interview preparation. Free internet access and computer usage allows people to hunt for jobs, interact with potential employers and prepare applications.
The library has something for everyone; computer classes, education classes, make and take crafts, and one of the newest programs, the Senior Social.
Throughout the year, the library hosts special events including Trivia Night fundraisers and the Wine Tasting and Art Show.
“The Carthage Free Library is also champion for youths,” said Ms. Fetterly. “We have a variety of regular programs for children of all ages. We have Babes in the ‘Bray story time for children younger than age 2, art and gardening classes, as well as a teen group.”
Ms. Fetterly encourages the public to “like us on Facebook for the latest programs and updates.
The library isn’t simply a building full of books anymore. It has adapted to the needs of the community and become a center for much needed services. There are many ways to help the library grow and prosper. You can make a monetary donation, volunteer your time, or join the Friends Group and help us spread the word about this great local resource.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.