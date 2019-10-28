CARTHAGE — The all night parking ban in the village is in effect 2 to 6 a.m. Nov. 1 through April 1. Vehicles left on Village streets overnight during this period will receive a parking ticket and/or be towed away.
All night parking will be allowed in the following places only, during this time:
n The municipal parking lot behind the municipal building by permit only, for the residents of 260 State Street apartments by agreement between the Village and the Carthage Development Group
n On the left hand side of the municipal parking lot on West Street, directly across from the municipal building
n The North Mechanic Street Parking Lot both the permitted spaces and public spaces.
n The municipal parking lot located behind the Carthage Free Library.
n The 20 parking spaces on the former “fire site.”
All vehicles must be removed daily for snow removal.
No vehicle is to be left in a parking space for more than 24 hours.
