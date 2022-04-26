SARATOGA — Matt Castelli, one of the Democrats seeking the party’s line in the race for New York’s 21st Congressional District, has been endorsed by Virginia Congresswoman Abigail A. Spanberger.
It’s the first time this race that a sitting member of Congress has endorsed a candidate in the district’s Democratic primary, which has Mr. Castelli facing off against Whitehall native Matthew F. Putorti. Whoever wins that primary will go on to face Congresswoman Elise M. Stefanik, R-Schuylerville, in the general election.
Mr. Castelli is a former CIA officer and counterterrorism director for the National Security Council. Rep. Spanberger, D-Va., is also a former CIA officer.
“Matt Castelli knows what it means to serve and protect our country,” she said. “Matt has dedicated his life to keeping America safe. Matt will always put the needs of our country — and the need for new ideas — before any blind loyalty to one person or one party.”
Mr. Castelli said Rep. Spanberger represents exactly what he believes is the standard for a representative in Congress.
“With her unwavering commitment to the American people and strengthening our national security, Congresswoman Spanberger’s endorsement is a huge honor — both for this campaign and for me personally,” he said.
