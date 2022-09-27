Catholics the biggest religious group in Northern Ireland for first time

A man walks past a mural calling for Irish unity on the day that the Northern Ireland census was released on Thursday, Sept. 22, 2022 in Belfast, Northern Ireland. The latest census figures show that, for the first time in Northern Ireland's 101-year history, there are more people from a Catholic background in Northern Ireland than Protestant. (Charles McQuillan/Getty Images/TNS)

Catholics make up the biggest religious group in Northern Ireland for the first time since the state was formed a little over a century ago, a trend that will likely add fire to a debate over the region’s future in the United Kingdom.

A 2021 census released Thursday showed 42% of respondents identified as Catholic and 37% as Protestant or other Christian religions. In 2011, the last time a census was held, 48% identified as Protestant and 45% as Catholic.

As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.

Tribune Wire

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.