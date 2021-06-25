CDC extends national COVID eviction ban through July, warns this is ‘final extension’

The national moratorium on evictions has been extended until the end of July, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention announced Thursday.
The eviction ban was scheduled to expire on June 30, but will now be extended through July 31, the federal health agency said.
But CDC Director Dr. Rochelle Walensky warned cash-strapped renters that the feds do not plan to issue any further extensions because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
“This is intended to be the final extension of the moratorium,” the CDC said in a statement.
The ban applies to most renters who make less than $100,000 who can show proof of financial hardship related to the pandemic.
The CDC first implemented the ban last September, with health officials arguing that it would help prevent the spread of COVID in crowded settings like homeless shelters, where evicted tenants might wind up.
President Biden, shortly after taking office, extended the moratorium through the end March, then again through the end of June.
The dangers of COVID have waned since infection rates have dramatically declined in recent months and millions of Americans have gotten vaccinated.
Landlords have challenged the eviction ban in court, claiming health agencies exceeded their authority by making a ruling with sweeping impact on the housing market.
A federal judge agreed with the landlords, but kept the ruling pending appeals that could go to the Supreme Court.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.