CDC resetting following external review
WASHINGTON — Centers for Disease Control and Prevention Director Rochelle Walensky is looking to reorganize the agency in the wake of an external review of the CDC’s COVID-19 response.
Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log in or sign up for an account on our website to continue.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for using NNY360! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Welcome! We hope that you enjoy our complimentary NNY360 content.
Thank you for using NNY360! Support local journalism — join now!
Thank you for using NNY360! Support local journalism — join now!
Thank you for signing in! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for using NNY360! We hope that you continue to enjoy our complimentary NNY360 content.
Thank you for using NNY360! We hope that you continue to enjoy our complimentary NNY360 content.
Thank you for using NNY360! We hope that you continue to enjoy our complimentary NNY360 content.
Thank you for using NNY360! We hope that you continue to enjoy our complimentary NNY360 content.
Thank you for using NNY360! We hope that you continue to enjoy our complimentary NNY360 content.
Checking back? Since you viewed this item previously you can read it again.
To enjoy all our content, join now!
CDC resetting following external review
WASHINGTON — Centers for Disease Control and Prevention Director Rochelle Walensky is looking to reorganize the agency in the wake of an external review of the CDC’s COVID-19 response.
Agency leaders have weathered backlash over the past two years for several missteps throughout the pandemic, including a faulty test rollout and confusing public health guidance regarding masks, tests and social distancing.
The reorganization will focus on improving “accountability, collaboration, communication, and timeliness.”
“For 75 years, CDC and public health have been preparing for COVID-19,” Walensky said, “and in our big moment, our performance did not reliably meet expectations.”
The plan aims to achieve a “more cohesive and customer centric structure,” by implementing new programs and procedures to work more quickly and ensure more accountability. Walensky plans to establish an executive council to oversee the CDC’s progress on specific goals, consolidate various points of access for external stakeholders and establish a new equity office.
The plan also calls on Congress to grant the CDC more authority to hire staff and require data reporting from local health departments.
The CDC first launched the review in April. Jim Macrae, associate administrator for primary health care at the Health Resources and Services Administration, was tapped to lead the effort.
Tribune Wire
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.