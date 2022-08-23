CDC: U.S. life expectancy dropped by 2 years in ‘20

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention headquarters in Atlanta. Dreamstime/TNS

Life expectancy dropped in 2020 by nearly two years across the United States — mostly due to COVID-19 and drug overdoses, according to new data released by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

The CDC’s National Center for Health Statistics on Tuesday released its annual report looking at mortality in the U.S. The report analyzed death data in all 50 states and the District of Columbia (D.C.) for 2020, the last year for which data is available.

Tribune Wire

